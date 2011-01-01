Click Image for Gallery
The crowdfunding of Saigon 75 on the Kickstarter platform has ended.
Saigon 75 is a simple and swift strategic game, simulating the fratricidal struggle between North and South Vietnam from Summer 1973 to Spring 1975. Everything is contained within a few pages of rules and 1 hour of fun, with pressure at every moment! The game portrays the differences between North Vietnamese divisions and the Rangers/Marines/Paratroopers and other units of the South Vietnamese. Air power and desertion are also featured, with the experience being completed by event cards that give the game great replayability. An ingenious mix that keeps the players on tenterhooks right up to the last turn!
Saigon 75
- Designer: Pascal Toupy - Jean-Philippe Barcus
|Players
|1-2
|Duration
|60 minutes
|Age
|14 years et +
